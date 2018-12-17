Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 18th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years.

Shares of UHT opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $942.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

