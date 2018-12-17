Upland Software’s (UPLD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.06% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $617.05 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $323,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,161,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $58,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,579,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $671,828 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $900,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Upland Software by 385.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Upland Software by 26.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

