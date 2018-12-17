Uxin Ltd’s (UXIN) Lock-Up Period To End on December 24th

Uxin’s (NASDAQ:UXIN) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 24th. Uxin had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 27th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of UXIN stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Uxin has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

