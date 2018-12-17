Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 144.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 56.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts stock opened at $224.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.68 and a fifty-two week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price target on Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.89.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $512,202.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,612 shares of company stock worth $3,002,097 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/vail-resorts-inc-mtn-shares-sold-by-veritable-l-p.html.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.