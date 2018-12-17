ValuEngine Downgrades Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

BGFV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.43. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $266.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.