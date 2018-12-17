ValuEngine Upgrades JinkoSolar (JKS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

JKS stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 147,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 147,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 345,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

