ValuEngine Upgrades Primo Water (PRMW) to “Buy”

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primo Water from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Primo Water by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

