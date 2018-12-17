Valvoline Inc (VVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

VVV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. 1,512,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $31,930.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,500.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,698 shares of company stock worth $95,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 49,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 22.5% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

