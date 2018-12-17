Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,458,669 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 18,715,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,946,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 393,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 358,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,295,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 195,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 491,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period.

