Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Holdings Raised by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 331.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,002,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,937,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,713,000 after purchasing an additional 768,048 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 600.6% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 531,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 455,864 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14,881.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 383,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,895,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,353,000 after purchasing an additional 362,986 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $139.78 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

