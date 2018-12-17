VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV) Stake Increased by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000.

VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 52-week low of $98.28 and a 52-week high of $114.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.707 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

