Vault Coin (VLTC) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Vault Coin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vault Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Vault Coin has a total market cap of $1,315.00 and $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000070 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vault Coin Coin Profile

Vault Coin (CRYPTO:VLTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vault Coin is vltcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vault Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

