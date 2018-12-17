Verastem Inc (VSTM) Position Lifted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Verastem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Verastem by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $4.05 on Monday. Verastem Inc has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Verastem Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. BTIG Research set a $17.00 price target on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Verastem to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Forrester acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $139,420 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

