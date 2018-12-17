Vereit Inc (VER) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,990,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,714 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,767,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vereit by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,403,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VER. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vereit in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

VER opened at $7.84 on Monday. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $289.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

