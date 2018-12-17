Veritable L.P. Has $589,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 149.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $102.09 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $99.79 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

