Veritable L.P. Invests $438,000 in National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in National Vision by 1,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Vision by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

National Vision stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. National Vision had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $442,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,556,477 shares of company stock valued at $504,879,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

