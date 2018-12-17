Veritable L.P. Sells 3,381 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $227,391.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,795,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

