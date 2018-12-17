Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,897 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Bruker stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

