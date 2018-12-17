Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,193,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $378,839,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,526,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,922,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,485 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4,455.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,416,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,898 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/verition-fund-management-llc-sells-1957-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.