Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 71,142 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

