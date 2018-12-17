Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Cardtronics PLC (CATM) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cardtronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Cardtronics by 56.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

In related news, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CATM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CATM stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

