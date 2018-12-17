Virta Unique Coin Price Tops $0.0001 (VUC)

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Virta Unique Coin has a market cap of $6,232.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virta Unique Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Virta Unique Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006870 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003384 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Virta Unique Coin

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 62,946,600 coins. The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin.

Virta Unique Coin Coin Trading

Virta Unique Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

