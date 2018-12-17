Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $1,363,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $404,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,920 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,530 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $139.92 on Monday. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $143.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.37.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.03 million. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

