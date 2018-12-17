Virtu Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,606 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,651,000 after acquiring an additional 921,701 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $43.55 on Monday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/virtu-financial-llc-cuts-stake-in-mondelez-international-inc-mdlz.html.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.