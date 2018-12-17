Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in SEI Investments (SEIC)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 82.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SEI Investments by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Mcgonigle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $774,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,034 shares in the company, valued at $30,566,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 212,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $11,376,062.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,144,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,828,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,226 shares of company stock valued at $26,887,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

SEIC stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.30. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

