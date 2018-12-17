Virtu Financial LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,861 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 150.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 295.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 47,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of WFT stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.78. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. Weatherford International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Virtu Financial LLC Has $286,000 Stake in Weatherford International plc (WFT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/virtu-financial-llc-has-286000-stake-in-weatherford-international-plc-wft.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.