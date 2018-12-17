Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position Raised by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,577 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.88% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $25,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 175,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

VSH opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $71,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

