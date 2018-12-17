Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,969,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,514,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,338,000 after buying an additional 5,140,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,113,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $923,972,000 after buying an additional 3,976,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,647,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,620,000 after buying an additional 3,314,778 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,301,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,888,533. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

