VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,698 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 213,084 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for approximately 0.7% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.26% of VMware worth $168,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $2,205,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 137,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 15.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 91,312 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $590,000. 18.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Sunday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

VMware stock opened at $158.58 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.46 and a 1 year high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $758,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,485 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/vmware-inc-vmw-position-trimmed-by-glenmede-trust-co-na.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.