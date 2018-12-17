Vodafone Group (VOD) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Cfra raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 163,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

