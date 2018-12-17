Vonovia (VNA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.60 ($61.16) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.81 ($55.60).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €41.35 ($48.08). 529,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a twelve month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.