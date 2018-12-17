Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Shares Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 284.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,700 shares during the quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 266,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 186,911 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 254,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000.

NYSE PPR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,665. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

