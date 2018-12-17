Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stake Boosted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $99.64 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

In related news, Chairman J Thomas Hill acquired 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.66 per share, with a total value of $198,745.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,997.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

