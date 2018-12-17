W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Position Trimmed by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 75.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,058.6% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

