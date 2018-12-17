WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $6,045.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.02299473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00143472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00185005 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029246 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029203 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,939,999,989 tokens. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, IDAX, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

