Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 44,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,375. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a $0.1562 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $1.65 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/wakefield-asset-management-lllp-takes-1-65-million-position-in-ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff.html.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.