Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $381,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.9% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.1% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 22.2% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.72 and a one year high of $194.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,541 shares of company stock worth $6,302,659 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.16.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

