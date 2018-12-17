Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $754,000 Position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (DSM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 102,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

DSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,189. Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

