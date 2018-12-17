Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of WBA opened at $78.74 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $217,457.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194 in the last ninety days. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-shares-sold-by-hpm-partners-llc.html.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.