Washington Prime Group (WPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NYSE:WPG opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin bought 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $299,628.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,208.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,343 shares of company stock valued at $499,672. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the third quarter worth $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $120,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 79.6% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 18,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

