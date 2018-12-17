WD-40 (WDFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WD-40 in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.67.

WDFC stock opened at $179.49 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $115.55 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

In other WD-40 news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,004,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $354,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,630,634 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 172.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

