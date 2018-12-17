Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brown-Forman (BF.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF.B) recently:

12/13/2018 – Brown-Forman is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Brown-Forman had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Brown-Forman had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We see this as pro- growth and as a further investment in the near double-digit growth that B-F has enjoyed in well-developed international markets. EBIT margin at 36.5% fell 140 BP yet was better than estimates (PVTL 34.8%/Street 35.6%) on a decline in SG&A; advertising spending fell 8%. The adjusted tax rate was 19.5%, favorable to our estimate and 830 BP lower than LY. Average diluted shares outstanding were up 0.1%; yet the company repurchase $122 million of its shares in the quarter. FY19 guidance remains $1.65-$1.75 compares to and GAAP EPS of $1.53. Guidance continues to imply 6%-7% underlying FY19 sales growth and the tariffs are assumed to remain. Our estimates remain $1.75 for for FY20. We have trimmed our sales growth slightly, but EBIT margins are a bit higher than previously and tax rate is a bit lower.””

12/3/2018 – Brown-Forman was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Despite a strong start to fiscal 2019, Brown-Forman trimmed earnings view for the fiscal year reflecting the anticipated impacts of Trump’s tariffs on operating income. Trump’s 25% increase in tariffs on imported American whiskey is likely to raise the price of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee in the European Union. The price increases may result in lower demand and imports in Europe, which can significantly hurt the company’s top line, as Europe accounts for nearly one-fourth of its revenues. However, the company has a robust surprise trend with fifth straight earnings beat in first-quarter fiscal 2019. This has aided Brown-Forman to outperform the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from solid growth in underlying sales, improved margins, continued momentum in focus categories, and strength in American whiskey. Further, it is confident of capitalizing on its American Whiskey strategy.”

BF.B traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 126,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,918. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. Brown-Forman Co. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

