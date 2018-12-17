Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP):

12/12/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/10/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. "

12/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/5/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $840.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Golar LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

