Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP):

  • 12/12/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/10/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “
  • 12/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 12/5/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/16/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
  • 11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.
  • 11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “
  • 11/7/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/6/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/6/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 10/23/2018 – Golar LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golar LNG Partners LP is a limited partnership primarily focused on owning and operating floating storage and regasification units (or FSRUs) and LNG carriers under long-term charters. Golar LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NASDAQ:GMLP opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $840.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Golar LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.64 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

