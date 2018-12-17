Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) recently:

12/17/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.98 price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/20/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $81.00 to $68.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Cognizant Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.22. The company had a trading volume of 339,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $85.10.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $33,486.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $391,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $64,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,194.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,639 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,054,000 after purchasing an additional 451,262 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.