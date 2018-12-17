Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Waitr (WTRH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ: WTRH) in the last few weeks:

12/13/2018 – Waitr had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00. They wrote, “We note that Luxor provided an incremental $42 million of cash in conjunction with the deal, which should be more than enough to accelerate marketing spend without going back to the market. Although Waitr will likely look at smaller deals should they come available, we believe the Company is unlikely to pursue another transformative transaction near-term.””

12/12/2018 – Waitr was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Waitr is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Waitr is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WTRH traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $11.30. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,697. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Waitr Holdings Inc operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery company in the United States. Its platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities. Waitr Holdings Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

