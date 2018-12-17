Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbus (EADSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSF):

12/12/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/4/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/28/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/27/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2018 – Airbus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oddo Securities.

11/22/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/21/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/12/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/2/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/2/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank.

10/31/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2018 – Airbus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/23/2018 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of EADSF stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. Airbus SE has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $128.95.

Get Airbus SE alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,216,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,744,000. Airbus comprises 1.5% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.