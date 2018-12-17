Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 35.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 37.8% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Weight Watchers International in the second quarter worth about $174,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $103,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,140.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.10 per share, with a total value of $350,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

