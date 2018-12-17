WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.15-13.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.6-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.54 billion.WellCare Health Plans also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.90-11.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.60.

NYSE:WCG opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $187.06 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of WellCare Health Plans stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas bought 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $256.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,185.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

