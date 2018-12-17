WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-11.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. WellCare Health Plans also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.90-11.00 EPS.

NYSE WCG opened at $237.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $187.06 and a one year high of $324.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. WellCare Health Plans presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.60.

In other WellCare Health Plans news, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $599,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,183.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,647 shares of company stock worth $1,924,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

