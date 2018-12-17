Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 3.3% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 270.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,775,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,587,000 after buying an additional 65,517,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,088,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,296,000 after buying an additional 1,874,789 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 47.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,512,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,201,000 after buying an additional 12,337,098 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,103,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,389,000 after buying an additional 78,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 12.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,223,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,604,000 after buying an additional 2,372,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $227.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stake Raised by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/wells-fargo-co-wfc-stake-raised-by-eubel-brady-suttman-asset-management-inc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.